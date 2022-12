Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, created to honor the victims killed in the recent school shooting.

( Eric Gay / AP Images )