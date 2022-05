Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Natalicia Goncalves, a 77-year-old retired teacher, looks out from the window of her home in the Pinheiro neighborhood of Maceio, Alagoas state, Brazil, Sunday, March 6, 2022.

( Eraldo Peres / AP Photo )