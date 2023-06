Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

President Jimmy Carter acknowledges applause after introduction at the Saginaw Valley State College Athletic Center, Thursday, Oct. 30, 1980, during a multi-state campaign swing.

( Jim Wilson / AP Photo )