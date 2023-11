Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Oct. 2005: Apple Computer Inc. CEO Steve Jobs holds up the new iPod with an episode of hit television show "Desperate Housewives" showing, during an unveiling in San Jose, Calif.

( Paul Sakuma / Associated Press )