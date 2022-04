Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Observers on the bridge of the USS Mt. McKinley watch a huge cloud mushroom over Bikini atoll in the Marshall Islands, July 1, 1946, following an atomic test blast.

( Jack Rice / AP Photo )