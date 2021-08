Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Kevin Gray sets the Confederate flag on fire as the flag of Nazi Germany burns during a protest in front of the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, May 10, 2000.

( Mary Ann Chastain / AP Images )