Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Jay Butler, Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases at the The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), motions toward a graph relating to the Novel Coronavirus, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

( John Amis / AP Images )