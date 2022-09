Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Amazon CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos speaks at an Amazon Kindle Press Conference at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif.

( Matt Sayles / Invision )