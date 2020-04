Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

In this Friday, March 27, 2020 photo provided by Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, makeshift hospital rooms stretch out along the floor at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York.

( Darren McGee/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo / Associated Press )