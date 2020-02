Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s acting deputy commissioner Ronald Vitiello, center foreground, and two other CBP agents, talk over the primary fence to their Mexican Federal Police counterparts

( John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool )