Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

The Barnsdale estate, comprising a square block in Hollywood, Calif., is campaigning for the election of Upton Sinclair, a Democrat who is running for Governor of California, 1934.

( ASSOCIATED PRESS / AP Images )