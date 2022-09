Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Three leading Ukrainian media companies, Ukrainska Pravda, Novoye Vremya, and Hromadske, partnered with an NFT platform in an effort to help fund the publications' coverage of the war.

( Business Wire / Associated Press )