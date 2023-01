Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

A Beatles fan, backed by several hundred compatriots, reaches for her heroes as they arrive for appearance at the Paramount Theater in the Times Square section of New York, Sept. 20, 1964.

( Uncredited / AP Photo )