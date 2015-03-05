A list of our sites
NYPR Network

On the Media

with Brooke Gladstone

WNYC’s weekly investigation into how the media shapes our worldview. 

Support Us

On the Media
Support Us
Projects

TLDR

Seeing this on a mobile and tempted to leave forever? Don't go. Visit our Tumblr.

Listen on Amazon

  • #46 - Episode 45 Redux

    Feb 19, 2015
    Two weeks ago, TLDR did an episode called "Quiet, Wadhwa." And then we became the story.

  • #44 - Prostitute Laundry

    Jan 29, 2015
    "Let the priests tremble, we're going to show them our sexts!" (Not the type you're thinking.)

  • #43 - Hey Ladies

    Jan 16, 2015
    Planning a St. Patrick's Day outing is no small feat, as these emails between a group of female friends reveal.

  • #42 - GodTube

    Jan 8, 2015
    Will Rogers wanted to let Christians know that non-Christians had something to say. So he made a video saying almost nothing at all.

  • #40 - Tinder Bros

    Dec 11, 2014
    Tinder is home to some of the worst pick-up lines on the internet, and they aren't even original. 

Pagination

1 2 3... Next