On the Media

Mar 5, 2015
What happens when a professional critic reviews art on Yelp?
Feb 26, 2015
The owners of JebBushforPresident.com want to talk, but not about Jeb Bush.
Feb 19, 2015
Two weeks ago, TLDR did an episode called "Quiet, Wadhwa." And then we became the story.
Jan 29, 2015
"Let the priests tremble, we're going to show them our sexts!" (Not the type you're thinking.)
Jan 22, 2015
"Sweepers" are people who spend their free time entering hundreds of online sweepstakes—the kind most of us think are scams. It turns out, we're wrong. Some people win big.
Jan 16, 2015
Planning a St. Patrick's Day outing is no small feat, as these emails between a group of female friends reveal.
Jan 8, 2015
Will Rogers wanted to let Christians know that non-Christians had something to say. So he made a video saying almost nothing at all.
Dec 18, 2014
What happens when the most popular astrologer on the internet doesn't post on time?
Dec 11, 2014
Tinder is home to some of the worst pick-up lines on the internet, and they aren't even original.