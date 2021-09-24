The Subversion Playbook Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Why the Philadelphia Inquirer Isn't Calling It An "Audit" The Imminent Threat of Election Subversion What the Removal of Navalny's Smart Voting App Means for Democracy Around the World The 24 Words Plaguing Russian Journalists Russian citizens read their ballots at a polling station during parliamentary elections at the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Produced by WNYC Studios