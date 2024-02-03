What the Media Gets Wrong About Immigration, and Chris Hayes Wants More Trump Coverage! Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Is a Constitutional Crisis Brewing in Texas? What the Media Misses by Focusing on the Southern Border Tuning Back In to the Trump Show Migrants walk past large buoys being used as a floating border barrier on the Rio Grande, Aug. 1, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Produced by WNYC Studios