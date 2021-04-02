The View From Everywhere Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Turning Tragedy into Televised Spectacle The Traumatic Toll of The Derek Chauvin Trial Newsrooms Need To Support Reporters With Trauma — Not Disqualify Them How the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Doubled Down on a Stark Double-Standard for Black Journalists Reporting on You: A Look Back at the Fight for Gay Marriage Why the View From Nowhere is a Harmful Myth George Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, center, addresses media along with other attorneys and members of George Floyd's family outside the Hennepin County Government Center Monday, March 29, 2021. Produced by WNYC Studios