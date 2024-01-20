Trouble at The Baltimore Sun, and the End of an Era for Pitchfork Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Journalism's 'Private Investment Era' The Fraught Future of The Baltimore Sun What Pitchfork's Absorption into GQ Means for Music Journalism Editorial members of the Austin American-Statesman's Austin NewsGuild picket along the Congress Avenue bridge in Austin, Texas, Monday, June 5, 2023. Produced by WNYC Studios