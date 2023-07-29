To Catch a War Criminal Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email 20 Days In Mariupol: A Look Behind the Documentary Lessons from Syria on How to Document War Crimes What The US’ New Cooperation with the ICC Means for Ukraine The Case for Charging Putin for His Invasion of Ukraine A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Produced by WNYC Studios