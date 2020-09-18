A list of our sites
NYPR Network

On the Media
Support Us

On the Media
Support Us

The Wrong Fires

September 18, 2020

Download
Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Butts Canyon Rd. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, as firefighters work to contain the blaze in unincorporated Lake County.
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios