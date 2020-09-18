The Wrong Fires Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email This Ain't Your Usual Horse Race How The "Cuties" Outrage Followed The Gamergate Playbook Debunking Headlines About 'Child Sex Trafficking Busts' In the Fog of Fire Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Butts Canyon Rd. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, as firefighters work to contain the blaze in unincorporated Lake County. Produced by WNYC Studios