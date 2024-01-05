A list of our sites
NYPR Network

On the Media
Support Us

On the Media
Support Us

How a Whistleblower Changed the Course of History

January 5, 2024

Download
The Legacy of Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers
What The Press Missed About the Pentagon Papers
Seymour Hersh on the My Lai Massacre
The Women Who Covered the War in Vietnam
In this April 28, 1973, file photo Daniel Ellsberg, co-defendant in the Pentagon Papers case, talks to media outside the Federal Building in Los Angeles.
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios