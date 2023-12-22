The Rise of 'News Avoiders,' and a Stand-Up Comedy Scandal Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email How to Interpret the 2024 Election Polls The Rise of 'News Avoiders' The Hasan Minhaj Scandal and Evolving Expectations of Truth in Comedy Voters fill out their ballots before bringing them to counting machines at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum as the doors open for the midterm election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Brooklyn. Produced by WNYC Studios