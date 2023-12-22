A list of our sites
NYPR Network

On the Media
Support Us

On the Media
Support Us

The Rise of 'News Avoiders,' and a Stand-Up Comedy Scandal

December 22, 2023

Download
How to Interpret the 2024 Election Polls
The Rise of 'News Avoiders'
The Hasan Minhaj Scandal and Evolving Expectations of Truth in Comedy
Voters fill out their ballots before bringing them to counting machines at a polling site in the Brooklyn Museum as the doors open for the midterm election, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Brooklyn.
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios