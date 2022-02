Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Shanté Wolfe reads a book called "Letters to a young activist," by Todd Gitlin, near the Montgomery County Courthouse Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015 in Montgomery, Ala.