Breaking News: Biden is Old. Plus, Bobi Wine's Fight For Democracy What to Make of the Flood of Coverage About President Biden's Age Jon Stewart's Back at The Daily Show Bobi Wine is Fighting for Democracy in Uganda President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washington. Produced by WNYC Studios