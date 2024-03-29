Boeing Conspiracy Theories Take Flight. Plus, the Politics to TV News Pipeline Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Conspiracy Theories Obfuscate Real Issues at Boeing Ronna McDaniel and the Revolving Door From Politics to TV News A Journalism History Lesson from Calvin Trillin This photo released by the National Transportation Safety Board shows a gaping hole where the paneled-over door had been at the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, Jan. 7, 2024. Produced by WNYC Studios