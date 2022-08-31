A list of our sites
NYPR Network

On the Media
Support Us

On the Media
Support Us

Big Tech vs. Ukraine's Local Media

Download

August 31, 2022

Three leading Ukrainian media companies, Ukrainska Pravda, Novoye Vremya, and Hromadske, partnered with an NFT platform in an effort to help fund the publications' coverage of the war.
Hosted by Brooke Gladstone
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios