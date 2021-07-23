A list of our sites
Occupational Hazards

July 23, 2021

The Most Dangerous Time to be a Journalist
How Newsrooms Could Better Support Journalists with Trauma
When Black Journalists Are Barred From Covering Black Lives Matter Protests
What it's Like to Report on Gay Marriage When It's Deeply Personal
How a Manifesto Against 'Objectivity' Transformed One Journalist's Career
March 25, 2017: "No More Deaths" is written in Spanish on newspapers placed in front of photos of murdered Mexican journalist Miroslava Breach.
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios