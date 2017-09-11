The United States of Anxiety: Culture Wars
Sep 11, 2017
David Yerushalmi sees the threat of radical Islam everywhere. And thanks to him and his allies, the president now does, too.
Jul 3, 2017
The "War on Drugs" began over fifty years ago as part of a political strategy to create anxiety around race and crime and also in response to a growing opioid problem.
Jun 23, 2017
Richard Nixon felt he was surrounded by enemies. So he had a list drawn up and then wanted to use the power of the federal government to go after them.
Jun 20, 2017
At a time when "traditional" values are making a comeback, a new radical group is forming around skateboarding and art, trying to disrupt the system and empower young people.
Jun 13, 2017
America’s long, twisted debate over religion and civil liberties.
Jun 6, 2017
Trolls, memes and red pills. Here's how a cadre of digitally-savvy culture warriors used media disruption to build a new far right around familiar and dangerous ideas.
May 30, 2017
Why do people move from radical politics to political violence? How does a person decide that peaceful protest is not enough?
May 23, 2017
The "common man" era in the 1930s and '40s needed a truly American music. Aaron Copland created it in one America and 20 years later found himself in quite another United States.
May 16, 2017
What's up, America? Why the qualms about erudition and expertise? Where does this wariness spring from, and what role did it play in the rise of Donald Trump?