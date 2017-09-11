A list of our sites
The United States of Anxiety
The United States of Anxiety
Season 2

The United States of Anxiety: Culture Wars

  • The Drug War

    Jul 3, 2017
    The "War on Drugs" began over fifty years ago as part of a political strategy to create anxiety around race and crime and also in response to a growing opioid problem.

  • Nixon's Enemies

    Jun 23, 2017
    Richard Nixon felt he was surrounded by enemies. So he had a list drawn up and then wanted to use the power of the federal government to go after them.

  • These 'Witches' Are Empowering the Next Generation

    Jun 20, 2017
    At a time when "traditional" values are making a comeback, a new radical group is forming around skateboarding and art, trying to disrupt the system and empower young people.

  • The New, Old White Supremacist Movement

    Jun 6, 2017
    Trolls, memes and red pills. Here's how a cadre of digitally-savvy culture warriors used media disruption to build a new far right around familiar and dangerous ideas.

  • How Politics Turns Violent

    May 30, 2017
    Why do people move from radical politics to political violence? How does a person decide that peaceful protest is not enough?

  • Music, McCarthy, and the Sound of Americana

    May 23, 2017
    The "common man" era in the 1930s and '40s needed a truly American music. Aaron Copland created it in one America and 20 years later found himself in quite another United States.

