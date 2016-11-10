The United States of Anxiety: Season 1
Nov 10, 2016
WNYC and The Nation take the temperature of a country soon to be under the leadership of Donald J. Trump.
Nov 4, 2016
This election certainly feels stressful. But WNYC's Only Human wanted to find out what effect it might be having on us biologically.
Nov 3, 2016
With the 2016 election taking every twist and turn on its way to November 8th, WNYC and The Nation explore how our minds and bodies are responding.
Oct 27, 2016
In Suffolk County it is said that everyone knows someone who has been affected by the national opioid epidemic. WNYC & The Nation travel to Long Island to find out just how true this is.
Oct 20, 2016
For some on Long Island, their expectations don't match their realities. So, we examine what truly happens with a dream deferred.
Oct 13, 2016
The failure to listen, but success to be heard may be the cornerstone driving today's cultural and political climates.
Oct 6, 2016
One thing politicians on both sides of the aisle have agreed on is that immigrants seeking legal status should "go to the back of the line." Problem is, that line doesn't exist.
Sep 29, 2016
Suburbia's current existential crisis comes as no surprise to those who know the history beyond its white picket fences.
Sep 22, 2016
Join us as we take our first steps into Long Island to find out if America has truly lost its mind.