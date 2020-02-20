A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The United States of Anxiety
Support Us

The United States of Anxiety
Support Us

Fragility in Liberty

Download

February 20, 2020

Framed portrait of Carlos Aguirre-Venegas displayed in his mother's house (photo by Itzel Aguilera)
Hosted by Kai Wright
Music Credits: "USofA Theme 2" by The Outer Borough Brass Band , "Careful Consideration" by Mark Anderson, Sam Taylor , "Life Cycles" by Carter William, Bob Charles , "Beneath the Surface " by Carter William, Bob Charles , "Ocean Dreaming" by Guido Zen, Jonathan Andrew Tye, Peter David Fowler , "Les Outils d'Analyse" by Baptiste Francois Guillaume Thiry , "City Air" by Robert Edwards, Thomas Richard Balmforth , "Tense Assignment" by Bob Bradley, Philip Guyler , "Feeling Pressure" by Bob Bradley, Thomas Richard Balmforth , "Pulsing Calm" by Stephen Dominic Warr, Nicolo Carlo Guglielmo Bardoni , "The Front Line" by Nick Harvey , "Uncertainty" by Mark Anderson, Sam Taylor , "Gaining Momentum" by Bob Bradley, Thomas Richard Balmforth , "American Drama" by Bob Bradley , "USofA Credits" by The Outer Borough Brass Band
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios