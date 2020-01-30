A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The United States of Anxiety
Support Us

The United States of Anxiety
Support Us

40 Acres in Mississippi

Download

January 30, 2020

Elbert and Pearline Lester
( Kai Wright )
Hosted by Kai Wright
Music Credits: "USofA Theme 2" by The Outer Borough Brass Band , "Infinite Expanse" by Christian Telford, Kenneth Edward Belcher, Saki Furuya , "Kinetic Energy A" by Andrew S Knox , "Cross Road Blues" by Robert Johnson , "Got My Mojo Working" by Muddy Waters , "Tense Assignment" by Bob Bradley, Philip Guyler , "Knowing His Dark Side" by Stephane Henri Louis Hirondelle , "Careful Consideration" by Mark Anderson, Sam Taylor , "Inquiring Mind" by Carter William, Bob Charles , "Muddy Delta Blues 1" by Brendan Christopher Croker , "Unfair" by Frederic Rene Bernard Sans , "Lazy Echoes" by Daniel Backes, Peter Moslener , "Favorable Terms" by Cayce Means , "Focus on Facts" by Daryl Neil Alexander Griffith , "The Mule" by Cayce Means , "Uncertainty" by Mark Anderson, Sam Taylor , "USofA Credits" by The Outer Borough Brass Band
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios