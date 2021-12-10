Vocal Fry, Indigenous Tribes And The Colorado River, Year In Space. December 10, 2021, Part 2 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Chairman Manuel Heart of the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Tribe in southwest Colorado stands in front of the tribal office complex on November 18, 2021. Heart wants tribes to be included in Colorado River ( Michael Elizabeth Sakas/CPR News ) Hosted by Ira Flatow Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios