Second Black Hole Image, Last Days Of The Dinosaurs, Rising COVID Cases. May 13, 2022, Part 1

This is the first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. Captured by the Event Horizon Telescope array, it's the first direct visual ev ( EHT Collaboration ) Hosted by Ira Flatow Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios