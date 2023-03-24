New NASA Science Head, Climate and Fungus, Whiskey Fungus, Animal Testing Alternatives. March 24, 2023, Part 2 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Dr. Nicola Fox to serve as the associate administrator for the agency’s Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, effective Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. ( NASA/Aubrey Gemignani ) Hosted by Flora Lichtman Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios