The Myth of the Alpha Wolf, Cherokee Nation Seed Banks, History of Gender Affirming Care. April 21, 2023, Part 2

Download

April 21, 2023

Cherokee White Eagle Corn, Compass Plant, and Georgia Candy Roaster Squash are a few of the heirloom plants distributed by the Cherokee Nation Seed Bank.
( Kindra Swafford, for Science Friday )
Hosted by John Dankosky and Maddie Sofia
WNYC Studios
Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios