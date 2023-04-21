The Myth of the Alpha Wolf, Cherokee Nation Seed Banks, History of Gender Affirming Care. April 21, 2023, Part 2 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Cherokee White Eagle Corn, Compass Plant, and Georgia Candy Roaster Squash are a few of the heirloom plants distributed by the Cherokee Nation Seed Bank. ( Kindra Swafford, for Science Friday ) Hosted by John Dankosky and Maddie Sofia Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios