Marijuana And Medicine, Cephalopod Week, Environmental Antidepressants. June 18, 2021, Part 1 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email ( Design by Daniel Peterschmidt, cephalopod illustrations by <a href="http://franzanth.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Franz Anthony</a>, background via <a href="https://www.shutterstock.com/image- ) Hosted by Ira Flatow Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios