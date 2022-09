Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

A dead California bat ray lies on the shore of Lake Merritt in Oakland on Aug. 29, 2022. Beth LaBerge, KQED

( Beth LaBerge, KQED )