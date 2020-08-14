Contraceptive Access, Robot Bias, Story Structure. August 14, 2020, Part 2 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Ayanna Howard, the study's principal investigator. Here, for a past study, she is using a socially engaging robot to interact with children who are having difficulty with mathematics. The robot uses k ( Georgia Tech / Rob Felt ) Hosted by Ira Flatow Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios