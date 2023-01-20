Children’s Antibiotics Shortage, Bat Vocalizations, Life’s Biggest Questions. January 20, 2023, Part 1 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Mary Warlo’s 6-month-old son, Calieb, has sickle cell disease. Infections that might only cause mild illnesses in other children could cause serious illness or worse in children with sickle cell. ( Farah Yousry/Side Effects Public Media ) Hosted by Ira Flatow Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios