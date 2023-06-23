A list of our sites
Cephalopod Week Salutes See-Thru Squid, Hyperbole In Science Publishing, Art and the Brain, Rover Competition. June 23, 2023, Part 1

June 23, 2023

Hummingbird bobtail squid (Euprymna berryi) hatchlings. Scientists at the Marine Biological Laboratory created an albino strain of bobtail squid (on left) that allows for clear optical viewing
( Carrie Albertin and the MBL Cephalopod Program )
Hosted by Ira Flatow
Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios