Cephalopod Week Salutes See-Thru Squid, Hyperbole In Science Publishing, Art and the Brain, Rover Competition. June 23, 2023, Part 1 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Hummingbird bobtail squid (Euprymna berryi) hatchlings. Scientists at the Marine Biological Laboratory created an albino strain of bobtail squid (on left) that allows for clear optical viewing ( Carrie Albertin and the MBL Cephalopod Program ) Hosted by Ira Flatow Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios