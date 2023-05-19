The B Broadcast: Bees, Beans, Bears, and Butterflies. May 19, 2023, Part 2 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Using the largest butterfly tree of life ever created, scientists have determined where the first butterflies originated and which plants they relied on for food. ( Florida Museum photo by Kristen Grace and phylogeny by Hillis, Zwickl, and Gutell ) Hosted by Ira Flatow Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios