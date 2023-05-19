A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Science Friday
Support Us

Science Friday
Support Us

The B Broadcast: Bees, Beans, Bears, and Butterflies. May 19, 2023, Part 2

Download

May 19, 2023

Using the largest butterfly tree of life ever created, scientists have determined where the first butterflies originated and which plants they relied on for food.
( Florida Museum photo by Kristen Grace and phylogeny by Hillis, Zwickl, and Gutell )
Hosted by Ira Flatow
WNYC Studios
Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios