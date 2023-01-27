A list of our sites
Accessible Birding, Human Water Consumption, Road Salt Impacts, Terraformers Book. Jan 27, 2023, Part 2

January 27, 2023

On Juan Pablo Culasso's hikes, blind or low vision guests trace a rope with their right hand through the forest. The rope has different textures that can inform them of different surroundings
( Juan Pablo Culasso )
Hosted by Kathleen Davis
Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios