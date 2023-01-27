Accessible Birding, Human Water Consumption, Road Salt Impacts, Terraformers Book. Jan 27, 2023, Part 2 Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email On Juan Pablo Culasso's hikes, blind or low vision guests trace a rope with their right hand through the forest. The rope has different textures that can inform them of different surroundings ( Juan Pablo Culasso ) Hosted by Kathleen Davis Produced by Science Friday and WNYC Studios