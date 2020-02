Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., cheer as they watch results of the Nevada Cacus during a campaign event in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

( AP Photo/Eric Gay )