Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Jess O'Hara a research technician works on the process of testing antibodies to see if they bind to the virus, in the laboratory at Imperial College in London.

( AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth )