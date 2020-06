Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Voters patiently waited in line to cast their ballots in the Kentucky primary at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

( AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley )