What Happens to President Trump's Grip on the GOP Following Two Impeachments? Security surrounds the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. ( AP Photo/Susan Walsh ) Produced by Amber Hall and Patricia Yacob Hosted by Amy Walter Produced by PRI and WNYC