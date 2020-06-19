A list of our sites
Politics with Amy Walter: A National Reckoning

June 19, 2020

George Floyd's name is written on the windshield as John Coy stands with his fist in the air at 16th Street Northwest renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, Friday, June 19, 2020.
( AP Photo/Andrew Harnik )
Produced by Amber Hall, Patricia Yacob and Katerina Barton
Hosted by Amy Walter
