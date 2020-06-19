Politics with Amy Walter: A National Reckoning

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

George Floyd's name is written on the windshield as John Coy stands with his fist in the air at 16th Street Northwest renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, Friday, June 19, 2020.

( AP Photo/Andrew Harnik )