How Coronavirus Will Hurt those Attempting to Enter the Workforce Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Colleges across the U.S. have begun cancelling and curtailing spring graduation events amid fears that the new coronavirus will not have subsided before the stretch of April and May ( AP Photo/Steven Senne, ) Produced by Patricia Yacob and Amber Hall Hosted by Amy Walter Produced by PRI and WNYC