Richard II: Episode 3

Transcript

Read the radio play script for RICHARD II

Read an episode-by-episode synopsis of RICHARD II

Cast and Characters - Visual Guide

AYANNA THOMPSON: For me Richard II is really about what kind of power structures we want...

SAHEEM ALI: What does that mean for a society when you challenge your system of power?

JIM SHAPIRO: Shakespeare takes leaders and puts them under pressure. And then he creates new pressures until they fail. So the interest in this play and in any other history or tragedy is why and when leaders fail.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: I'm Vinson Cunningham, staff writer at the New Yorker and this is Free Shakespeare on the Radio, from WNYC in collaboration with the Public Theater.

Tonight, our third episode of Richard II. This is where the whole play turns. If you know Richard II, this may be the episode you’ve been waiting for -- this is where we hear the famous “deposition scene,” where Bolingbroke claims the crown of Richard as his own. Ayanna Thompson teaches English at Arizona State University -- she’s been with us all week to help understand the play.

AYANNA THOMPSON: The deposition scene is the scene in which Bolinbroke and his Confederates force Richard to take his crown off and to renounce his kingship.

REHEARSAL: So you say give me the crown, there’ll be a bit of narration there….

AYANNA THOMPSON: And he has to do this in front of them for Bolingbroke to legitimately become King Henry IV. Although it's meant to be a scene of kind of just legal transition of power, it ends up being one of the most moving scenes about an existential sense of what one's identity is.

SAHEEM: One of the beautiful, beautiful things about this play man, is that Richard's clarity, uh, increases exponentially the further he's away from the crown.

[laughter]

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: This is Saheem Ali -- he’s the director of this production of Richard II.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Which is, I mean, that's how life works.

SAHEEM ALI: Right, right?

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Yeah.

SAHEEM ALI: You don't know what you got until you don't have it anymore,

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: That's right. Yeah.

SAHEEM ALI: He just like -- this person emerges as the play progresses, who is like, so lucid, so sensitive, so thoughtful, and you're like, where was he before?

What, what was obscuring that, and that becomes a question. Was it willful? Was it not willful? Was that person always there, but because of his circumstances, because he was forced to lead, he just didn't have the time?

I don't think a person just emerges. I think a person has always been there, right? Like, like your characteristics are, they lie somewhere beneath and what's going to activate them. And so the play is this long, slow, beautiful release of Richard's humanity,

REHEARSAL: “Let’s take it again. Um, Dre, that second here cousin, just touch more of that…”

SAHEEM ALI: which you just don't see in the beginning.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: If you want to follow along by script, go to wnyc.org/shakespeare, to download the play. But first let’s catch up .

LUPITA NYONG’O: Last night on Richard II

NORTHUMBERLAND

I have received intelligence

That Harry Bolingbroke,

Well furnished by the Duke of Brittany

With eight tall ships, three thousand men of war,

Are making hither with all due expedience,

And shortly mean to touch our northern shore.

BOLINGBROKE

What would you have me do? I am a subject,

And I challenge law. Attorneys are denied me,

And therefore personally I lay my claim 135

To my inheritance of free descent.

RICHARD

Discharge my followers. Let them hence away,

From Richard's night to Bolingbroke's fair day.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Tonight, we begin with a confrontation at Flint Castle between King Richard and Henry Bolingbroke.

AYANNA THOMPSON: The scene that Flint castle is just a remarkable bit of writing and stagecraft.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: That’s Ayanna Thompson again.

AYANNA THOMPSON: because as Richard is on the ramparts at the highest part of the castle, looking down, he sees the impressiveness and the size of Bolingbroke’s support and he's made to descend down to the level of Bolingbroke

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Ayanna, alongside Jim Shapiro from Columbia University, has been helping us understand how the characters evolve.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Over the course of the play, we've seen this charismatic, savvy, adept leader Bolingbroke grow more and more empowered, and now Bolingbroke is approaching Richard's castle. What's going on? And how should the audience understand this sort of heightening in the drama?

JIM SHAPIRO: That’s the question. Bolingbroke is one of the first geniuses at using his charisma, using a disaffected and disgruntled people to turn against their leaders and to turn towards him. What we're witnessing at this point, what it means to take power, not to exercise it.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Bolingbroke begins this episode demanding Richard restore his inheritance; he ends it in possession of Richard’s crown. And that change in status is sort of a cataclysm for Richard.

AYANNA THOMPSON: This episode is really, really key to the emotional change or shift that happens in the play. Because if the first two episodes are really establishing Richard's ineffectualness as a leader, then I think the third and fourth, fourth episodes allow us to see his humanity and also to feel, um, grief and loss for what it is to remove someone from a position of power.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Richard’s descent was part of the appeal of the play for director Saheem Ali:

SAHEEM ALI: He was just ill equipped to deal with the corruption and intricacies and abilities that were required to be a successful ruler. There’s a lot that Shakespeare doesn’t tell us. He doesn’t tell us whether Bolingbroke wants the crown from the beginning. He doesn't tell us why Richard decides to give up the crown. We can infer we can deduce -

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Jim -- the guy from Columbia -- he worked with the actors -- to help them understand their characters even better.

JIM SHAPIRO: During rehearsals, zoom rehearsals, I kept asking Miriam Hyman, who’s playing Bolingbroke. “So Miriam, do you want to grab the crown? Is that why you're doing this? Or are you just coming back to get your own, to get your land and moneys back?”

And she quite brilliantly kept putting me off saying, um, I'm not sure yet. I don't know, I'm figuring it out, which is exactly what Bolingbrook would have said, even if he knew he was coming for the throne.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Let’s listen as Bolingbroke closes in on Richard’s throne. This is Richard II, which The Public and the actors dedicate to the Black Lives Matter movement.









EPISODE 3

Act 3, Scene 3

NARRATOR

Fearing confrontation, King Richard has taken shelter in a castle. Only a handful of noblemen remain by his side. At this moment however, we’re outside the castle walls, where Bolingbroke is arriving having assembled a battalion.

[Enter Bolingbroke, York, Northumberland, with Soldiers]

Music

Army marches and lands

BOLINGBROKE

So that by this intelligence we learn 1

The Welshmen are dispersed, and Salisbury

Is gone to meet the King, who lately landed

With some few private friends upon this coast. 4

NORTHUMBERLAND

The news is very fair and good, my lord: 5

Richard not far from hence hath hid his head.

YORK

It would beseem the Lord Northumberland 7

To say ‘King Richard’. Alack the heavy day

When such a sacred king should hide his head! 9

NORTHUMBERLAND

Your grace mistakes; only to be brief 10

Left I his title out.

YORK

The time hath been, 12

Would you have been so brief with him, he would

Have been so brief to shorten you,

Your whole head's length. 14

BOLINGBROKE

Mistake not, uncle, further than you should. 15

YORK

Take not, good nephew, further than you should, 16

Lest you mis-take: The heavens are o’er our heads.

BOLINGBROKE

I know it, uncle, and oppose not myself 18

Against their will.

Footsteps

But who comes here? 19

[Enter HOTSPUR.]

Welcome, Hotspur. What, will not this castle yield? 20

HOTSPUR

The castle royally is manned, my lord, 21

Against thy entrance.

BOLINGBROKE

Royally? 22

Why? it contains no king.

HOTSPUR

Yes, my good lord,

It doth contain a king. King Richard lies 25

Within the limits of yon lime and stone.

BOLINGBROKE [to Northumberland]

Northumberland 31

Go to the rude ribs of that ancient castle;

Through brazen trumpet send the breath of parley 33

Into his ruined ears, and thus deliver:

Henry Bolingbroke 35

On both his knees doth kiss King Richard's hand

And sends allegiance and true faith of heart

To his most royal person, hither come 38

Even at his feet to lay my arms and power

Provided that my banishment repealed 40

And lands restored again be freely granted.

If not, I'll use the advantage of my power

And lay the summer's dust with showers of blood 43

Rained from the wounds of slaughtered Englishmen –

Go signify as much, while here we march 49

Upon the grassy carpet of this plain. 50

[Northumberland approaches the battlements.]

NORTHUMBERLAND

My lord.

Footsteps recede

BOLINGBROKE

Let's march without the noise of threat'ning drum, 51

That from this castle's tottering battlements

Our fair appointments may be well perused. 53

Methinks King Richard and myself should meet

With no less terror than the elements 55

Of fire and water, when their thund'ring shock

At meeting tears the cloudy cheeks of heaven.

Be he the fire, I'll be the yielding water; 58

The rage be his, whilst on the earth I rain

My waters – on the earth and not on him. 60

March on, and mark King Richard how he looks.

NARRATOR

In the distance, Richard appears high up on the castle wall.

Army marches and lands

Music (sunrise)

BOLINGBROKE

See, see, King Richard doth himself appear, 61

As doth the blushing discontented sun

From out the fiery portal of the east,

When he perceives the envious clouds are bent 65

To dim his glory and to stain the track

Of his bright passage to the Occident. 67

YORK

Yet looks he like a king. Behold, his eye, 68

As bright as is the eagle's, lightens forth

Controlling majesty. Alack, alack for woe 70

That any harm should stain so fair a show! 71

Music shifts

Northumberland approaches below

NARRATOR

We’re on the castle wall now, overlooking the courtyard. Richard is with his cousin Aumerle, as Northumberland approaches below.

Richard up close and out loud:

KING RICHARD

We are amazed, and thus long have we stood 72

To watch the fearful bending of thy knee,

Because we thought ourself thy lawful king.

An if we be, how dare thy joints forget 75

To pay their awful duty to our presence?

If we be not, show us the hand of God

That hath dismissed us from our stewardship; 78

For well we know no hand of blood and bone

Can grip the sacred handle of our scepter, 80

Unless he do profane, steal or usurp.

And though you think that all, as you have done,

Have torn their souls by turning them from us, 83

And we are barren and bereft of friends,

Yet know: my Master, God omnipotent, 85

Is mustering in His clouds on our behalf

Armies of pestilence, and they shall strike

Your children, yet unborn and unbegot, 88

That lift your vassal hands against my head

And threat the glory of my precious crown. 90

Tell Bolingbroke – for yon methinks he stands –

That every stride he makes upon my land

Is dangerous treason. He is come to open 93

The purple testament of bleeding war;

But ere the crown he looks for live in peace, 95

Ten thousand bloody crowns of mothers' sons

Shall ill become the flower of England's face,

Change the complexion of her maid-pale peace 98

To scarlet indignation, and bedew

Her pastures' grass with faithful English blood. 100

Northumberland distant and below:

NORTHUMBERLAND

The King of Heaven forbid our lord the King 101

Should so with civil and uncivil arms

Be rushed upon! Thy thrice-noble cousin, 103

Harry Bolingbroke, doth humbly kiss thy hand;

And by the honorable tomb he swears 105

That stands upon your royal grandsire's bones,

And by the royalties of both your bloods – 107

His coming hither hath no further scope 112

Than for his lineal royalties, and to beg 113

Enfranchisement immediate on his knees. 114

KING RICHARD

Northumberland, say thus the King returns: 121

His noble cousin is right welcome hither,

And all the number of his fair demands 123

Shall be accomplished without contradiction.

With all the gracious utterance thou hast, 125

Speak to his gentle hearing kind commends. 126

Footsteps, distant and below, recede

NARRATOR

Northumberland heads back to Bolingbroke to deliver the good news. But almost immediately, Richard hesitates.

RICHARD

We do debase ourselves, Aumerle, do we not, 127

To look so poorly and to speak so fair?

Shall we call back Northumberland and send

Defiance to the traitor, and so die? 130

AUMERLE

No, good my lord. Let's fight with gentle words 131

Till time lend friends, and friends their helpful swords.

Sound shifts

Surreal space

Inside Richard’s head

KING RICHARD

O God, O God, that e'er this tongue of mine 133

That laid the sentence of dread banishment

On yon proud man should take it off again 135

With words of sooth! O, that I were as great

As is my grief, or lesser than my name!

Or that I could forget what I have been, 138

Or not remember what I must be now.

Swell'st thou, proud heart? I'll give thee scope to beat, 140

Since foes have scope to beat both thee and me.

Aumerle underwater:

AUMERLE

Northumberland comes back from Bolingbroke. 142

Still inside Richard’s head

KING RICHARD

What must the King do now? Must he submit?

The King shall do it. Must he be deposed?

The King shall be contented. Must he lose 145

The name of King? I' God's name, let it go.

I'll give my jewels for a set of beads,

My gorgeous palace for a hermitage,

My gay apparel for an almsman's gown,

My figured goblets for a dish of wood, 150

My scepter for a palmer's walking staff,

My subjects for a pair of carved saints

And my large kingdom for a little grave,

A little, little grave, an obscure grave;

Sound shifts back to reality

Soft crying

Aumerle, thou weep'st, my tender-hearted cousin! 160

We'll make foul weather with despised tears;

Our sighs and they shall lodge the summer corn

And make a dearth in this revolting land.

Or shall we play the wantons with our woes

And make some pretty match with shedding tears 165

As thus, to drop them still upon one place

Till they have fretted us a pair of graves

Within the earth; and, therein laid, there lies

Two kinsmen digged their graves with weeping eyes?

Would not this ill do well? Well, well…

Footsteps, below

Most mighty prince, my Lord Northumberland,

What says King Bolingbroke? Will his majesty

Give Richard leave to live till Richard die?

You make a leg, and Bolingbroke says ‘ay’. 175

Distant and below:

NORTHUMBERLAND

My lord, in the base court he doth attend

To speak with you. May it please you to come down?

KING RICHARD

Down, down I come, like glist'ring Phaeton,

Wanting the manage of unruly jades.

In the base court. Base court where kings grow base 180

To come at traitors' calls and do them grace.

In the base court? Come down? Down court, down king!

For night-owls shriek where mounting larks should sing.

Music

Richard descends to Bolingbroke (reprise)

Footsteps

BOLINGBROKE

Stand all apart,

And show fair duty to his Majesty.

Kneels

My gracious lord.

KING RICHARD

Fair cousin, you debase your princely knee 190

To make the base earth proud with kissing it.

Me rather had my heart might feel your love

Than my unpleased eye see your courtesy.

Up cousin, up. Your heart is up, I know,

Raises him up

Thus high at least, although your knee be low. 195

BOLINGBROKE

My gracious lord, I come but for mine own.

KING RICHARD

Your own is yours, and I am yours, and all.

BOLINGBROKE

So far be mine, my most redoubted lord,

As my true service shall deserve your love.

KING RICHARD

Well you deserve. They well deserve to have 200

That know the strong'st and surest way to get!—

Soft crying

[to York]

Uncle,

Uncle, give me your hands. Nay, dry your eyes.

Tears show their love but want their remedies.

Music

[To Bolingbroke]

What you will have, I'll give, and willing too;

For do we must what force will have us do.

Set on towards London, cousin, is it so?

BOLINGBROKE

Yea, my good lord.

KING RICHARD

Then I must not say no.

[They exit.]









Act 3, Scene 4

A garden

Birds and insects

Footsteps

NARRATOR

The Queen is in her garden, waiting on news of Richard’s return.

QUEEN

What sport shall we devise here in this garden

To drive away the heavy thought of care?

LADY

Madam, we'll play at bowls.

QUEEN

'Twill make me think the world is full of rubs.

LADY

Madam, we'll dance.

QUEEN

My legs can keep no measure in delight

When my poor heart no measure keeps in grief.

Therefore, no dancing, girl; Some other sport.

LADY

Madam, we'll tell tales. 10

QUEEN

Of sorrow or of joy?

LADY

Of either, madam.

QUEEN

Of neither, girl.

For if of joy, being altogether wanting,

It doth remember me the more of sorrow.

Or if of grief, being altogether had, 15

It adds more sorrow to my want of joy.

LADY

Madam, I'll sing.

QUEEN

'Tis well that thou hast cause;

But thou shouldst please me better, wouldst thou weep. 20

LADY

I could weep, madam, would it do you good.

QUEEN

And I could sing, would weeping do me good,

And never borrow any tear of thee.

[Enter a Gardener and his man]

Distant footsteps and Gardener speaking:

GARDENER’S MAN

Let's rest a while. The day is hot.

GARDENER

What sayest thou? For shame!

Much work remains to do.

The fruit trees droop; the garden’s overgrown.

But stay, here come the gardeners.

Let's step into the shadow of these trees. 25

They’ll talk of state, for everyone doth so

Against a change; woe is forerun with woe.

[Queen and Ladies step aside.]

Quick footsteps

Leaves rustle, twigs break

Gardener gradually gets louder

GARDENER [to his man]

Go bind thou up young dangling apricocks,

Which, like unruly children, make their sire 30

Stoop with oppression of their prodigal weight.

Give some supportance to the bending twigs.

And, like an executioner,

Cut off the heads of too fast-growing sprays

That look too lofty in our commonwealth. 35

All must be even in our government.

You thus employed, I will go root away

The noisome weeds, which without profit suck

The soil's fertility from wholesome flowers.

GARDENER’S MAN

Why should we in the compass of a pale 40

Keep law and form and due proportion,

Showing as in a model, our firm estate,

When our sea-walled garden, the whole land,

Is full of weeds, her fairest flowers choked up,

Her fruit trees all unpruned, her hedges ruined, 45

Her knots disordered and her wholesome herbs

Swarming with caterpillars?

GARDENER

Hold thy peace.

He that hath suffered this disordered spring

Hath now himself met with the fall of leaf.

GARDENER’S MAN

Huh?

GARDENER

The weeds which his broad-spreading leaves did shelter, 50

That seemed in eating him to hold him up,

Are plucked up, root and all, by Bolingbroke –

I mean Green and Bushy.

GARDENER’S MAN

What, are they dead?

GARDENER

They are. And Bolingbroke

Hath seized the wasteful King. O, what pity is it 55

That he had not so trimmed and dressed his land

As we this garden! We at time of year

Do wound the bark, the skin of our fruit trees,

Lest, being over-proud in sap and blood,

With too much riches it confound itself. 60

Had he done so to great and growing men,

They might have lived to bear and he to taste

Their fruits of duty. Superfluous branches

We lop away that bearing boughs may live.

Had he done so, himself had borne the crown, 65

Which waste of idle hours hath quite thrown down.

GARDENER’S MAN

What, think you the King shall be deposed?

GARDENER

Depressed he is already, and deposed

'Tis doubt he will be.

QUEEN

O, I am pressed to death

Through want of speaking!

Leaves rustle

Thou, old Adam's likeness,

Set to dress this garden, how dares

Thy harsh rude tongue sound this unpleasing news?

What Eve, what serpent hath suggested thee 75

To make a second fall of cursed man?

Why dost thou say King Richard is deposed?

Dar'st thou, thou little better thing than earth,

Divine his downfall? Say where, when and how

Cam'st thou by this ill tidings? Speak, thou wretch! 80

GARDENER

Pardon me, madam. Little joy have I

To breathe this news; yet what I say is true.

King Richard he is in the mighty hold

Of Bolingbroke. Their fortunes both are weighed:

In your lord's scale is nothing but himself 85

And some few vanities that make him light;

But in the balance of great Bolingbroke,

Besides himself, are all the English peers,

And with that odds he weighs King Richard down.

Post you to London and you will find it so. 90

I speak no more than everyone doth know.

QUEEN

And am I last that knows it?

What, was I born to this, that my sad look

Should grace the triumph of great Bolingbroke?

Gard'ner, for telling me these news of woe, 100

Pray God the plants thou graft'st may never grow.

Footsteps

Music

GARDENER

Poor queen, so that thy state might be no worse,

I would my skill were subject to thy curse.

Here did she fall a tear. Here in this place

I'll set a bank of rue, sour herb of grace. 105

Rue e’en for ruth here shortly shall be seen

In the remembrance of a weeping queen.

[They exit.]

Music











VINSON CUNNINGHAM: This is Free Shakespeare on the Radio, from WNYC in collaboration with the Public Theater. Richard II will back in a moment.

90 SECOND STATION BREAK

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: You’re listening to Richard II, a production of Free Shakespeare on the Radio, from WNYC in collaboration with the Public Theater. I’m Vinson Cunningham.

Act 4, Scene 1

NARRATOR

Back in court, Bolingbroke — who is not yet king — is wrangling the country’s most powerful men. He intends to depose King Richard. Will Richard give up the crown? Or will Bolingbroke have to seize it?

[Enter Bolingbroke with Aumerle, Northumberland, Hotspur, Fitzwater, Surrey, the Bishop of Carlisle, the Abbot of Westminster, and another Lord, Herald, Officers as to Parliament.]

A small crowd

BOLINGBROKE

Call forth Bagot.

[Enter Officers with Bagot.]

Footsteps

Now, Bagot, freely speak thy mind,

What thou dost know of noble Gloucester's death,

Who wrought it with the King, and who performed

The bloody office of his timeless end. 5

BAGOT

Then set before my face the Lord Aumerle.

BOLINGBROKE

Cousin, stand forth, and look upon that man.

Steps forward

BAGOT

My Lord Aumerle, I know your daring tongue

Scorns to unsay what once it hath delivered.

In that dead time when Gloucester's death was plotted, 10

I heard you say ‘Is not my arm of length,

That reacheth from the restful English court

As far as Calais to mine uncle's head?’

Amongst much other talk, that very time,

I heard you say that you had rather refuse 15

The offer of an hundred thousand crowns

Than Bolingbroke's return to England –

Adding withal how blest this land would be

In this your cousin's death.

AUMERLE

Princes and noble lords, 20

What answer shall I make to this base man?

Shall I so much dishonor my fair stars

On equal terms to give him chastisement?

Either I must or have mine honor soiled

With the attainder of his sland’rous lips. 25

Gage hits the ground

There is my gage, the manual seal of death

That marks thee out for hell. I say thou liest,

And will maintain what thou hast said is false

In thy heart-blood, though being all too base

To stain the temper of my knightly sword. 30

BOLINGBROKE

Bagot, forbear. Thou shalt not take it up.

AUMERLE

Excepting one, I would he were the best

In all this presence that hath moved me so.

FITZWATER

If that thy valor stand on sympathy,

Gage hits the ground

There is my gage, Aumerle, in gage to thine. 35

By that fair sun which shows me where thou stand'st,

I heard thee say – and vauntingly thou spak'st it –

That thou wert cause of noble Gloucester's death.

If thou deniest it twenty times, thou liest!

And I will turn thy falsehood to thy heart, 40

Where it was forged, with my rapier's point.

Aumerle picks it up

AUMERLE

Thou dar'st not, coward, live to see that day.

FITZWATER

Now, by my soul, I would it were this hour!

AUMERLE

Fitzwater, thou art damned to hell for this.







HOTSPUR

Aumerle, thou liest. His honor is as true 45

In this appeal as thou art all unjust.

And that thou art so, there I throw my gage

To prove it on thee to the extremest point

Of mortal breathing.

Gage hits the ground

Seize it if thou dar'st.

Aumerle picks it up

AUMERLE

Who sets me else? By heaven, I'll throw at all.

I have a thousand spirits in one breast

To answer twenty thousand such as you. 60

SURREY

My Lord Fitzwater, I do remember well

The very time Aumerle and you did talk.

FITZWATER

'Tis very true. You were in presence then,

And you can witness with me this is true.

SURREY

As false, by heaven, as heaven itself is true! 65

FITZWATER

Surrey, thou liest.

SURREY

Boy!

That lie shall lie so heavy on my sword

That it shall render vengeance and revenge

Till thou the lie-giver and that lie do lie

In earth as quiet as thy father's skull, 70

In proof whereof there is my honor's pawn.

Gage hits the ground

Engage it to the trial if thou dar'st.

Fitzwater picks it up

FITZWATER

How fondly dost thou spur a forward horse!

If I dare eat, or drink, or breathe, or live,

I dare meet Surrey in a wilderness 75

And spit upon him, whilst I say he lies,

And lies, and lies.

Gage hits the ground

There is my bond of faith

To tie thee to my strong correction.

Besides, I heard the banished Mowbray say

That thou, Aumerle, didst send two of thy men

To execute the noble duke at Calais.

AUMERLE

Some honest Christian trust me with a gage –

Hubbub

Aumerle grabs a gage from someone

It hits the ground

That Mowbray lies, here do I throw down this, 85

If he may be repealed to try his honor.

All speak.

BOLINGBROKE

These differences shall all rest under gage

Till Mowbray be repealed. Repealed he shall be,

And, though mine enemy, restored again

To all his lands and signiories. When he is returned, 90

Against Aumerle we will enforce his trial.

CARLISLE

That honorable day shall ne’er be seen.

Many a time hath banished Mowbray fought

For Jesu Christ in glorious Christian field,

Retired himself

To Italy, and there at Venice gave

His body to that pleasant country's earth

BOLINGBROKE

Why, bishop, is Mowbray dead?

CARLISLE

As surely as I live, my lord.

BOLINGBROKE

Sweet peace conduct his sweet soul to the bosom

Of good old Abraham! Lords appellants, 105

Your differences shall all rest under gage

Till we assign you to your days of trial.

Footsteps

YORK

Henry Bolingbroke, I come to thee

From plume-plucked Richard, who with willing soul

Adopts thee heir, and his high scepter yields 110

To the possession of thy royal hand.

Ascend his throne, descending now from him,

And long live Henry, fourth of that name!

Beat

BOLINGBROKE

In God's name, I'll ascend the regal throne.

CARLISLE

Marry, God forbid! 115

Worst in this royal presence may I speak,

Yet best beseeming me to speak the truth.

Would God that any in this noble presence 118

Were enough noble to be upright judge

Of noble Richard! Then true noblesse would 120

Learn him forbearance from so foul a wrong.

What subject can give sentence on his king?

And who sits here that is not Richard's subject? 123

Thieves are not judged but they are by to hear,

Although apparent guilt be seen in them; 125

And shall the figure of God's majesty,

His captain, steward, deputy elect,

Anointed, crowned, planted many years,

Be judged by subject and inferior breath, 129

And he himself not present? O, forfend it, God, 130

That in a Christian climate souls refined

Should show so heinous, black, obscene a deed.

I speak to subjects, and a subject speaks, 133

Stirred up by God, thus boldly for his king.

Henry Bolingbroke here, whom you call king, 135

Is a foul traitor to his king.

Murmurs from the crowd

And if you crown him, let me prophesy 137

The blood of English shall manure the ground,

And future ages groan for this foul act.

Disorder, horror, fear, and mutiny 143

Shall here inhabit, and this land be called

The field of Golgotha and dead men's skulls. 145

O, if you raise this house against this house,

It will the woefullest division prove

That ever fell upon this cursed earth. 148

Prevent it, resist it, let it not be so,

Lest child, child's children, cry against you, ‘Woe!’. 150

NORTHUMBERLAND

Well have you argued, sir; and for your pains, 151

Of capital treason we arrest you here.

Arrest

My Lord of Westminster, be it your charge 153

To keep him safely till his day of trial.

Footsteps out

May it please you, lords, to grant the commons' suit? 155

BOLINGBROKE

Fetch hither Richard, that in common view 156

He may surrender. So we shall proceed

Without suspicion. 158

YORK

I will be his conduct. 159

[He exits.]

Footsteps

BOLINGBROKE

Lords, you that here are under our arrest,

Procure your sureties for your days of answer. 160

Little are we beholding to your love,

And little looked for at your helping hands.

[Enter Richard and York.]

Footsteps

KING RICHARD

Alack, why am I sent for to a king

Before I have shook off the regal thoughts

Wherewith I reigned? I hardly yet have learned 165

To insinuate, flatter, bow and bend my knee.

Give Sorrow leave awhile to tutor me

To this submission. Yet I well remember

The favors of these men. Were they not mine?

Did they not sometime cry ‘All hail’ to me? 170

So Judas did to Christ, but He in twelve

Found truth in all but one; I, in twelve thousand, none.

God save the King! Will no man say ‘Amen’?

Am I both priest and clerk? Well then, Amen.

God save the King, although I be not he, 175

And yet Amen, if heaven do think him me.

To do what service am I sent for hither?

YORK

To do that office of thine own good will

Which tired majesty did make thee offer –

The resignation of thy state and crown 180

To Henry Bolingbroke.

KING RICHARD

Give me the crown.

Footsteps

NARRATOR

Richard takes the crown. He holds it out.

KING RICHARD

Here, cousin, seize the crown. Here, cousin,

Footsteps

NARRATOR

Bolingbroke seizes it. But Richard doesn’t let go.

RICHARD

On this side my hand, on that side thine.

Now is this golden crown like a deep well

That owes two buckets, filling one another, 185

The emptier ever dancing in the air,

The other down, unseen and full of water.

That bucket down and full of tears am I,

Drinking my griefs, whilst you mount up on high.

Sotto voce, tense:

BOLINGBROKE

I thought you had been willing to resign. 190

KING RICHARD

My crown I am, but still my griefs are mine.

You may my glories and my state depose,

But not my griefs; still am I king of those.

BOLINGBROKE

Part of your cares you give me with your crown.

KING RICHARD

Your cares set up do not pluck my cares down. 195

My care is loss of care, by old care done;

Your care is gain of care, by new care won.

The cares I give, I have, though given away;

They 'tend the crown, yet still with me they stay.

Public, furious:

BOLINGBROKE

Are you contented to resign the crown? 200

KING RICHARD

Ay, no. No, ay; for I must nothing be.

Therefore no ‘no,’ for I resign to thee.

Now mark me how I will undo myself:

I give this heavy weight from off my head,

And this unwieldy scepter from my hand, 205

The pride of kingly sway from out my heart;

With mine own tears I wash away my balm,

With mine own hands I give away my crown,

With mine own tongue deny my sacred state,

With mine own breath release all duteous oaths. 210

All pomp and majesty I do forswear;

My manors, rents, revenues I forgo;

My acts, decrees, and statutes I deny.

God pardon all oaths that are broke to me;

God keep all vows unbroke are made to thee. 215

Make me, that nothing have, with nothing grieved,

And thou with all pleased that hast all achieved.

Long mayst thou live in Richard's seat to sit,

And soon lie Richard in an earthy pit!

‘God save King Henry’, unkinged Richard says, 220

‘And send him many years of sunshine days!’ –

What more remains?

Paper unfurls

NORTHUMBERLAND

No more, but that you read

These accusations and these grievous crimes

Committed by your person and your followers

Against the state and profit of this land, 225

That, by confessing them, the souls of men

May deem that you are worthily deposed.

Paper passes hands

KING RICHARD

Must I do so? And must I ravel out

My weaved-up follies? Gentle Northumberland,

If thy offenses were upon record, 230

Would it not shame thee in so fair a troop

To read a lecture of them? If thou wouldst,

There shouldst thou find one heinous article

Containing the deposing of a king

And cracking the strong warrant of an oath, 235

Marked with a blot, damned in the book of heaven.

Nay, all of you that stand and look upon me

Whilst that my wretchedness doth bait myself,

Though some of you, with Pilate, wash your hands,

Showing an outward pity, yet you Pilates 240

Have here delivered me to my sour cross,

And water cannot wash away your sin.

NORTHUMBERLAND

My lord, dispatch. Read o'er these articles.

Paper passes hands

KING RICHARD

Mine eyes are full of tears; I cannot see.

And yet salt water blinds them not so much 245

But they can see a sort of traitors here.

Nay, if I turn mine eyes upon myself,

I find myself a traitor with the rest;

For I have given here my soul's consent

T'undeck the pompous body of a king, 250

Made Glory base and Sovereignty a slave,

Proud Majesty a subject, State a peasant.

NORTHUMBERLAND

My lord –

KING RICHARD

No lord of thine, thou haught insulting man,

Nor no man's lord! I have no name, no title – 255

No, not that name was given me at the font –

But 'tis usurped. Alack the heavy day,

That I have worn so many winters out

And know not now what name to call myself.

O, that I were a mockery king of snow 260

Standing before the sun of Bolingbroke,

To melt myself away in water-drops!

Good King; great King – and yet not greatly good –

An if my word be sterling yet in England,

Let it command a mirror hither straight, 265

That it may show me what a face I have,

Since it is bankrupt of his majesty.

BOLINGBROKE

Go, some of you, and fetch a looking-glass.

[An Attendant exits.]

Footsteps

NORTHUMBERLAND

Read o'er this paper while the glass doth come.

KING RICHARD

Fiend, thou torments me ere I come to hell! 270

BOLINGBROKE

Urge it no more, my Lord Northumberland.

NORTHUMBERLAND

The commons will not then be satisfied.

KING RICHARD

They shall be satisfied. I'll read enough

When I do see the very book indeed

Where all my sins are writ, and that's myself. 275

[Enter one with a mirror]

Footsteps

Give me that glass, and therein will I read.

[He takes the mirror.]

Sound shifts

Surreal space

Inside Richard’s head:

No deeper wrinkles yet? Hath Sorrow struck

So many blows upon this face of mine

And made no deeper wounds? O, flatt'ring glass,

Like to my followers in prosperity, 280

Thou dost beguile me. Was this face the face

That every day under his household roof

Did keep ten thousand men? Was this the face

That like the sun did make beholders wink?

Is this the face which faced so many follies, 285

That was at last outfaced by Bolingbroke?

A brittle glory shineth in this face –

As brittle as the glory is the face!

Mirror shatters

Sound shifts back to reality

For there it is, cracked in an hundred shivers.

Mark, silent King, the moral of this sport, 290

How soon my sorrow hath destroyed my face.

BOLINGBROKE

The shadow of your sorrow hath destroyed

The shadow of your face.

KING RICHARD

Say that again!

The shadow of my sorrow? Ha, let's see.

'Tis very true. My grief lies all within; 295

And these external manners of laments

Are merely shadows to the unseen grief

That swells with silence in the tortured soul.

There lies the substance. And I thank thee, King,

For thy great bounty, that not only giv'st 300

Me cause to wail, but teachest me the way

How to lament the cause. I'll beg one boon,

And then be gone and trouble you no more.

Shall I obtain it?

BOLINGBROKE

Name it, fair cousin.

KING RICHARD

‘Fair cousin’? I am greater than a king; 305

For when I was a king, my flatterers

Were then but subjects. Being now a subject,

I have a king here to my flatterer.

Being so great, I have no need to beg.

BOLINGBROKE

Yet ask. 310

KING RICHARD

And shall I have?

BOLINGBROKE

You shall.

KING RICHARD

Then give me leave to go.

BOLINGBROKE

Whither?

KING RICHARD

Whither you will, so I were from your sights. 315

BOLINGBROKE

Go, some of you, convey him to the Tower.







KING RICHARD

O, good! – ‘Convey’! Conveyers are you all

That rise thus nimbly by a true king's fall.

[Richard exits with Guards.]

Footsteps

BOLINGBROKE

On Wednesday next we solemnly set down

Our coronation. Lords, prepare yourselves. 320

[They exit. The Abbot of Westminster, the Bishop of Carlisle, Aumerle remain.]

Group departs

ABBOT

A woeful pageant have we here beheld.

AUMERLE

You holy clergyman, is there no plot

To rid the realm of this pernicious blot? 325

Music-

ABBOT

My lord,

I see your brow is full of discontent,

Your heart of sorrow and your eyes of tears.

Come home with me to supper. I'll lay

A plot shall show us all a merry day.

[They exit.]

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: That was our third episode of Richard II.

The scene you just heard, where Richard loses his crown and hands power over to Bolingbroke, is perhaps the most famous moment in the play. And it’s one that continues to resonate with audiences throughout history.

AYANNA THOMPSON: The deposition scene breaks my heart every time.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Professor Ayanna Thompson.

AYANNA THOMPSON: Because it is the kind of [00:47:00] fundament the moment when you see a fundamental unraveling of a person's sense of identity. And I think we often attribute that sense of like personal existential crisis to a play like Hamlet. But I actually think it’s more effective in Richard II. Because his entire sense of himself unravels

SAHEEM (pickups): And if we could got all through to “Now mark me how I’ll undo myself...

JIM SHAPIRO: At the heart of that scene

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Jim Shapiro

JIM SHAPIRO: is a moment where Richard, holding onto the crown; Bolingbroke, holding onto the crown. Richard surrenders it.

AYANNA THOMPSON: And he’s left saying / one of the strangest lines in Shakespeare, which is “Aye, no, no, aye.” Which when written out looks like Aye as in Yes: Yes, no, no, yes.

JIM SHAPIRO: Ay, no, no, ay.

ANDRE (pickups): Yes no, no yes.

AYANNA THOMPSON: But it also sounds like I know noone like myself. Or I don’t know myself anymore.

ANDRE (pickups): So yes no, know me. Is that know what you mean?

SAHEEM (pickups): Yeah: I know no me. No I

ANDRE (pickups): So the whole section being “I don’t know - I know no I...”

JIM SHAPIRO: There were about 20 permutations that speech Andre Holland captures about 19 of them is by my count and all the nuance and ambiguity at that moment. Is this a willing surrendering of a crown? Is this the theft of a crown?

SAHEEM ALI: The thing about the deposition scene, where Richard like actually gives up the crown, hands at over -- that scene was so radioactive in Shakespeare's time that they couldn't publish it.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: That’s director Saheem Ali.

SAHEEM ALI: It's about a leader who it has to grapple with the fact that he is not able to hold on. To power. And it's a power that has been assumed because this is a society that believes in the divine right of kings. So he believes to have been preordained by God. And that, you know, there's a line where he says, "not all the water in the rough rude sea can wash the balm off from an anointed King." Um, so he says that in act two of the play and then in Act IV of the play gives up that very crown that he said could not be washed off from him. So it does, it sets up a real kind of situation where this is an absolute and the absolute becomes, um, uh,

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: contingent to maybe

SAHEEM ALI: contingent. yes. Becomes contingent on the will of the people.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: and isn't that so relatable. I mean, it, you know, um, we, we spent a lot of the last, I don't know, a decade saying, Oh, but that can't happen.

SAHEEM ALI: Right

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Oh. But that would never happen.

SAHEEM ALI: Right, right.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: here in America and around the world. And maybe the history of the past decade is Oh, but it can,

SAHEEM ALI: absolutely.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Now when Shakespeare wrote this play, in 1595, actors were still allowed to put that scene on. But the text -- the actual written record of the play -- was censored - you could not find these words in print.

SAHEEM ALI: It was sacrilegious to even suggest that a King could give up his crown.

JIM SHAPIRO: It’s one of the greatest scenes that Shakespeare wrote, and it's also one of the most politically toxic and dangerous, really. And in Shakespeare's own day, Richard II was a runaway bestseller, went through three additions in 1597, 98 -- uh, really unusual for any Shakespeare text. But in those early quartos, 180 lines or so of this deposition scene were cut. You simply couldn't print something as politically dangerous as this scene.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: At the time, the play had this powerful message about revolution and challenging the status quo In 1601, just 6 years after Richard II was written, a group of noblemen who were planning to overthrow Queen Elizabeth even paid Shakespeare to revive it the night of their coup.

JIM SHAPIRO: On the eve of that coup in February, 1601, they went to Shakespeare's company and they said, we're going to pay you, put on Richard II, which is a play about toppling an old king. And, uh, they kind of knew that Elizabeth identified with Richard and wasn't happy about that. And the coup failed, all the leaders were executed and, um, Shakespeare's company was called in to explain themselves and they said, “Oh, we just did an old play. It was an old play.” (laughter)

But the point is, these plays only exist in the moment. And they existed in the moment in 1601 in a very different context than when the play was written. And when a group of actors get together and they say, we want this to be a Black Lives Matter production in 2020, that's no different than what happened in February 1601, same thing.

AYANNA THOMPSON: And I think this is why the play's quite powerful right now for our moment in 2020, when many, many people are calling for change - and radical change.



VINSON CUNNINGHAM: as performances of a text move, not only historically, but as you say, through, um, place and encounters, different national identities, what is the history of that with productions fitting kind of those new interpretive realities onto these old texts? How does that happen?

AYANNA THOMPSON: Yeah. I mean, I think of the texts as, things that, um, even if every single word remains the same, the meanings of those words change, not only because of your specific moment and circumstance, but because of the 400 intervening years of circumstances.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Mhmm

AYANNA THOMPSON: So, you know, your Richard II in 2020 is not going to be exactly the same as a Richard II in apartheid, South Africa in 1980. And something will have changed the, you know, the play doesn't change, but our understanding of it does based on these kind of accruals of history. And Richard II is interesting because it's not one that is very popular. It's not a Henry V that we get lots and lots of reiterations of. But the moments when Richard, the second pops up, I think are moments when, um, Cultures and societies are thinking about what is essential power to we believe in that what makes essential power and what happens if we violate that?

CREDITS:

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: Tomorrow night, on Richard II --

RICHARD

I have been studying how I may compare 1

This prison where I live unto the world;

And for because the world is populous

And here is not a creature but myself,

I cannot do it. Yet I'll hammer’t out.

ANDRE HOLLAND: That speech has really moved me. And sometimes just walking down the street, will just say it, you know, to myself and every time I do, I hear something a little bit different. To me, it feels like in that speech, it's a man who's learning how to become a full human being.

VINSON CUNNINGHAM: This has been Free Shakespeare on the Radio, from WNYC in collaboration with the Public Theater. This production of Richard II was directed by Saheem Ali.

You can find a full list of credits, plus the script and a podcast version of this series, at wnyc.org/shakespeare.

I’m Vinson Cunningham, thank you for listening.

Copyright © 2020 New York Public Radio. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use at www.wnyc.org for further information.



New York Public Radio transcripts are created on a rush deadline, often by contractors. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of New York Public Radio’s programming is the audio record.