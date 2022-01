Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Share this via Email

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window)

Children at Red Cloud Indian School wait in line to receive orange T-shirts after an assembly Sept. 30, 2021, in Pine Ridge, S.D.

( Emily Leshner / AP Photo )